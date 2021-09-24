 
 

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet
Instagram
Celebrity

Once they go inside the Watsco Center, the 'Vivir Mi Vida' crooner and Madu Nicola reportedly share seats in the same row that are located a few steps from the stage.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marc Anthony has gone public with his new romance. When attending the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center, Florida, the "Vivir Mi Vida" crooner kissed his girlfriend Madu Nicola on the red carpet.

When posing for the camera, the new couple could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they shared a sweet smooch. Once they were inside the venue, they reportedly share seats in the same row that are located a few steps from the stage.

For the Thursday, September 23 event, Marc wore a white shirt, dark pants and black shoes. The 53-year-old musician completed his style with a pair of sunglasses and necklaces. His companion, meanwhile, looked glamorous in a long black dress, strappy heels as well as a black purse.

Marc himself gave fans a look at his outfit for the event. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture and a video of himself getting ready for the show. The singer, however, has yet to post anything about Madu.

  See also...

Before became an item with Madu, Marc was rumored to be dating Evelyn Lozada. His representative, however, told Page Six in October 2020 that they didn't live together. Instead, he "simply offered [Evelyn] and her family to stay in his house while he was away."

Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muniz. However, after 10 years of marriage, they divorced in 2014. He then wed model Shannon De Lima in November 2014 but the marriage also ended up in divorce.

It was previously reported that Marc has been supportive of Jennifer. About how he feels regarding her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, a source told HollywoodLife.com, "Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy."

"He doesn't care who she is with or where she is living," the source added. "[He is] fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they'll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other's wants and needs and make it work."

You can share this post!

Scott Disick Unfollows Ex Amelia Hamlin After She Rejected His Attempt to Reconcile
Related Posts
Marc Anthony Fully Supportive of Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony Fully Supportive of Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony 'Totally Cool' With Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony 'Totally Cool' With Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony Promises Full Refund After Abandoning Livestream Show Due to Technical Issues

Marc Anthony Promises Full Refund After Abandoning Livestream Show Due to Technical Issues

Marc Anthony's Rep Puts Evelyn Lozada Dating Rumors to Rest

Marc Anthony's Rep Puts Evelyn Lozada Dating Rumors to Rest

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley