Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

AceShowbiz - Marc Anthony has gone public with his new romance. When attending the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center, Florida, the "Vivir Mi Vida" crooner kissed his girlfriend Madu Nicola on the red carpet.

When posing for the camera, the new couple could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they shared a sweet smooch. Once they were inside the venue, they reportedly share seats in the same row that are located a few steps from the stage.

For the Thursday, September 23 event, Marc wore a white shirt, dark pants and black shoes. The 53-year-old musician completed his style with a pair of sunglasses and necklaces. His companion, meanwhile, looked glamorous in a long black dress, strappy heels as well as a black purse.

Marc himself gave fans a look at his outfit for the event. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture and a video of himself getting ready for the show. The singer, however, has yet to post anything about Madu.

Before became an item with Madu, Marc was rumored to be dating Evelyn Lozada. His representative, however, told Page Six in October 2020 that they didn't live together. Instead, he "simply offered [Evelyn] and her family to stay in his house while he was away."

Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muniz. However, after 10 years of marriage, they divorced in 2014. He then wed model Shannon De Lima in November 2014 but the marriage also ended up in divorce.

It was previously reported that Marc has been supportive of Jennifer. About how he feels regarding her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, a source told HollywoodLife.com, "Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy."

"He doesn't care who she is with or where she is living," the source added. "[He is] fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they'll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other's wants and needs and make it work."