 
 

Amelia Hamlin Appears to Shade Scott Disick Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin Appears to Shade Scott Disick Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram
Celebrity

After her boyfriend's alleged Instagram direct message dissing his baby mama was leaked, the daughter of Lisa Rinna shares a photo of her wearing a tank top with a quote that reads, 'Don't you have a girlfriend?'

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin apparently is upset with Scott Disick for his inappropriate message about Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to social media, the daughter of Lisa Rinna appeared to shade her boyfriend by sharing a cryptic photo.

On Sunday, September 5, the 20-year-old beauty turned to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her wearing a white tank top. On the top of it, a quote read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" in pink letters.

Previously, a source also claimed that Amelia was "annoyed" with Scott after his alleged Instagram direct messages with Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima was leaked. "Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," the informant spilled to Entertainment Tonight.

  See also...

"[Scott and Amelia] are spending Labor Day in New York and planning to go to The Hamptons and then be in NYC for Fashion Week," the insider continued. "Scott is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange."

In the alleged DM from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney, kissing and straddling her boyfriend Travis Barker. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Not stopping there, Younes shared the screengrab to his Instagram Story. The former boxer went on blasting the self-proclaimed Lord Disick as writing over the image, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Younes further suggested that this was not the first time Scott got petty. "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy," so the 28-year-old hunk added in a separate Story. "Back to work now."

You can share this post!

Garrett Clayton Ties the Knot With Blake Knight After Three Years of Engagement

Related Posts
Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Amelia Hamlin Urges People to 'Be Nicer' Amid Scott Disick and Travis Barker's Feud

Amelia Hamlin Urges People to 'Be Nicer' Amid Scott Disick and Travis Barker's Feud

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna After Her Mom Complains About Relationship With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna After Her Mom Complains About Relationship With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations