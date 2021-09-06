Amelia Hamlin Appears to Shade Scott Disick Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

After her boyfriend's alleged Instagram direct message dissing his baby mama was leaked, the daughter of Lisa Rinna shares a photo of her wearing a tank top with a quote that reads, 'Don't you have a girlfriend?'

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin apparently is upset with Scott Disick for his inappropriate message about Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to social media, the daughter of Lisa Rinna appeared to shade her boyfriend by sharing a cryptic photo.

On Sunday, September 5, the 20-year-old beauty turned to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her wearing a white tank top. On the top of it, a quote read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" in pink letters.

Previously, a source also claimed that Amelia was "annoyed" with Scott after his alleged Instagram direct messages with Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima was leaked. "Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," the informant spilled to Entertainment Tonight.

"[Scott and Amelia] are spending Labor Day in New York and planning to go to The Hamptons and then be in NYC for Fashion Week," the insider continued. "Scott is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange."

In the alleged DM from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney, kissing and straddling her boyfriend Travis Barker. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Not stopping there, Younes shared the screengrab to his Instagram Story. The former boxer went on blasting the self-proclaimed Lord Disick as writing over the image, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Younes further suggested that this was not the first time Scott got petty. "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy," so the 28-year-old hunk added in a separate Story. "Back to work now."