Rich the Kid Walks Off DJ Akademiks' New Podcast After Being Asked About Home Invasion

Aside from home invasion, the 'Plug Walk' spitter is also asked about his friendship with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again when appearing on 'Off the Record' podcast.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rich the Kid was apparently not in the mood to open up when appearing on DJ Akademiks' new podcast. The "Plug Walk" rapper walked off the set after he was asked about being the victim of a home invasion a few years ago.

Before entering the topic, DJ Akademiks asked Rich about his friendship with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again on "Off the Record" podcast. The host then asked him about his feud with fellow MC, possibly Lil Uzi Vert.

Rich seemed uncomfortable with the questions as he only delivered short answers. However, he could no longer keep his patience when DJ Akademiks asked him about his 2018 home invasion which left him and his fiancee Tori Brixx hospitalized.

"On a serious note, I see s**t like home invasion and this that and the third," DJ Akademiks said, prompting Rich to leave the scene. The former then begged, "Come back, Rich! Come back."

Shortly afterward, DJ Akademiks assured his viewers, "He stepped out but we'll get him back on." The 30-year-old YouTuber added, "Ay, listen, I'm gonna ask everything that gotta be asked... I'm actually surprised that Rich really came here."

Rich, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, was attacked and robbed in June 2018 at his then-girlfriend Tori's home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the armed robbers demanded cash and jewelry before things turned physical.

The "Girl Have Fun" spitter then tried to fight the thieves off. However, three more men came into the house brandishing guns. After the robbers got a "significant" amount of money and jewelry, the MC and Tori were admitted to a hospital.

Unfortunately, Tori fell victim to another home invasion robbery in the summer of 2020. While she's not injured in the incident, she lost more than $100,000 (£80,700) in property, including five purses, according to TMZ.