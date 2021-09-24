 
 

Rich the Kid Walks Off DJ Akademiks' New Podcast After Being Asked About Home Invasion

Rich the Kid Walks Off DJ Akademiks' New Podcast After Being Asked About Home Invasion
Instagram
Celebrity

Aside from home invasion, the 'Plug Walk' spitter is also asked about his friendship with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again when appearing on 'Off the Record' podcast.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rich the Kid was apparently not in the mood to open up when appearing on DJ Akademiks' new podcast. The "Plug Walk" rapper walked off the set after he was asked about being the victim of a home invasion a few years ago.

Before entering the topic, DJ Akademiks asked Rich about his friendship with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again on "Off the Record" podcast. The host then asked him about his feud with fellow MC, possibly Lil Uzi Vert.

Rich seemed uncomfortable with the questions as he only delivered short answers. However, he could no longer keep his patience when DJ Akademiks asked him about his 2018 home invasion which left him and his fiancee Tori Brixx hospitalized.

"On a serious note, I see s**t like home invasion and this that and the third," DJ Akademiks said, prompting Rich to leave the scene. The former then begged, "Come back, Rich! Come back."

  See also...

Shortly afterward, DJ Akademiks assured his viewers, "He stepped out but we'll get him back on." The 30-year-old YouTuber added, "Ay, listen, I'm gonna ask everything that gotta be asked... I'm actually surprised that Rich really came here."

Rich, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, was attacked and robbed in June 2018 at his then-girlfriend Tori's home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the armed robbers demanded cash and jewelry before things turned physical.

The "Girl Have Fun" spitter then tried to fight the thieves off. However, three more men came into the house brandishing guns. After the robbers got a "significant" amount of money and jewelry, the MC and Tori were admitted to a hospital.

Unfortunately, Tori fell victim to another home invasion robbery in the summer of 2020. While she's not injured in the incident, she lost more than $100,000 (£80,700) in property, including five purses, according to TMZ.

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Lost 100K Followers Because 'People Are Scared of Big Boobs'

Scott Disick Unfollows Ex Amelia Hamlin After She Rejected His Attempt to Reconcile
Related Posts
Rich the Kid Slams Cops as He's Fined for Littering After Throwing Cash During Car Ride

Rich the Kid Slams Cops as He's Fined for Littering After Throwing Cash During Car Ride

Rich the Kid Blasted as 'Disrespectful' for His Song About Lori Harvey

Rich the Kid Blasted as 'Disrespectful' for His Song About Lori Harvey

Rich The Kid Arrested at LAX for Concealed Gun Possession

Rich The Kid Arrested at LAX for Concealed Gun Possession

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx May Be Breaking Up Following Cheating Rumors

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx May Be Breaking Up Following Cheating Rumors

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley