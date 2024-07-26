 
Scott Disick Thinks Ex Kourtney Kardashian Creates 'Deep Divide' With Son Mason After Vacay Drama
A new report reveals insight into the alleged rift between the 'Kardashians' star and her eldest child, whom she shares with Scott, after the young boy skipped an Australian trip with her.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick's alleged take on the reported rift between his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their son Mason was revealed. If a new report is to be believed, Scott blamed it on Kourtney's refusal to invite Scott to her family vacation.

The new report suggested that Mason was reluctant to join Kourtney's getaway to Sydney because of her husband Travis Barker. "Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis," a source told Daily Mail.

"Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids - not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids," the insider pointed out. "This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage. Heck, he could even come if he wanted to."

The source added that "instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott." The informant continued, "Mason is a classic example of this. He lives with his dad and Scott would gladly let any of his children live with him. It is a much more stable environment."

Prior to this, Kourtney shared that she was sad because Mason decided to skip a trip to Australia with Travis, Rocky, Penelope and Reign. "Mason is home with his dad," Kourtney explained in the July 18 episode of "The Kardashians". "Which makes me really sad, but I'm making the most of every second."

While she was disappointed, the Poosh founder revealed that she and her family's "having the best time." She divulged, "Because I was on bed rest before and then having a newborn at home, I haven't really had any outings with my other kids."

