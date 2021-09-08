Lisa Rinna Seemingly Happy Over Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality TV star are reportedly calling it quits after 11 months of dating following the latter's drama involving his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin apparently have broken up after dating for almost a year. If a new report is to be believed, the daughter of Lisa Rinna broke up with the restaurateur over the weekend.

A source revealed to E! News on Tuesday, September 7 that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The insider also noted, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

Another source, meanwhile, added that the 20-year-old model "is done with Scott for now." Amelia allegedly "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

While neither Scott nor Amelia has publicly confirmed the reports, Amelia's famous mom has reacted to the news. Lisa appeared to express her joy over the ending of her daughter's romantic relationship with the self-proclaimed Lord, who is 18 years older than Amelia. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted a single smiling emoji underneath Instagram fan account's Queens of Bravo post about the breakup.

Prior to this, Scott and Amelia were reported to be "taking time apart." A source claimed at the time, "They needed a break from one another, that was clear. They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done." The so-called insider said that Amelia was "very disappointed" in Scott and she wanted to "let him [to] know it."

Another source revealed, "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Scott and Amelia's split arrives following the former's drama involving his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker. Scott was exposed by Younes Bendjima, who used to date Kourtney, as he shared alleged DMs from Scott in which he trash-talked Kourtney and Travis' PDA-packed picture.

In the DMs, Scott wrote to Younes of Kourtney, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." The former boxer also wrote in a separate Instagram Story post, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."