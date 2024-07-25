Scott Disick Shares Health Impact from Past Substance Abuse

Instagram Celebrity

The ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian reveals on 'The Kardashians' season 5 finale that his biological age is the same as his chronological age due to his history of drug and alcohol abuse.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick's past reliance on drugs and alcohol has taken a toll on his health, as revealed in a biological age test. During an episode of "The Kardashians", Disick, along with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, underwent TruDiagnostic DNA testing to assess their aging process.

The results showed that while Kris was six years younger biologically, Kim was nearly 10 years younger, and Khloe was 28 compared to her chronological age of 39. However, Scott's biological age was the same as his calendar age.

The specialist explained that this result indicated a lack of focus on health in the past. Disick admitted to a history of heavy drug and alcohol use, spanning over a decade.

Despite his past struggles, Disick's loved ones were relieved by the results. Khloe remarked that they were unsure what to expect given Disick's history with substance abuse.

Over the years, Disick's substance abuse has been documented on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". Following the deaths of both his parents in 2013 and 2014, Disick's drug and alcohol abuse escalated. In 2014, he was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

Disick has since undergone multiple rehab stints, including a 2020 treatment focused on "past traumas." He has been sober since his split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

Disick's biological age test results serve as a reminder of the long-term impact of substance abuse on health. While his family is supportive of his ongoing recovery, they recognize that the past cannot be erased.