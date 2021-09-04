Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Instagram Celebrity

As for the 'Flip It Like Disick' star, 38-year-old reality TV star is allegedly 'trying to move on from the whole situation' after he's been exposed for trash-talking Kourtney Kardashian.

Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin seemingly wasn't happy to learn that her boyfriend Scott Disick was bothered by his ex Kourtney Kardashian's hot romance with Travis Barker. According to a new report, the model was annoyed with Scott over his controversial DMs to Younes Bendjima.

"Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," a source told Entertainment Tonight of Amelia. "They are spending Labor Day in New York and planning to go to The Hamptons and then be in NYC for Fashion Week."

As for the "Flip It Like Disick" star, the insider claimed that the 38-year-old "is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange."

Younes, who is also Kourtney's ex, previously took to his Instagram account to expose Scott for trash-talking the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and her current boyfriend Travis. In DMs he sent to the former boxer, Scott wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," alongside a pic of Kourt and Travis making out on a boat during their Italian getaway.

However, Younes didn't plan to play along with Scott as he replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: I aint your bro." He then shared a screenshot of their exchanges and wrote, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

In a separate post, the 28-year-old also insinuated that Scott has been doing this for a while and that DM was the last straw for him. "couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. back to work now," he noted.