Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Ready' to Go Back to Work Despite Looking Frail Amid Health Issues

Instagram Celebrity

After being spotted in a wheelchair and looking sick following psychiatric evaluation and COVID-19 battle, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host is reportedly 'on the mend and doing well' ahead of her show.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is reportedly in a good condition after taking a break due to mental health issues and her COVID-19 battle. If a new report is to be believed, the TV hostess is "ready to get back to work."

"Wendy is on the mend and doing well. There was a meeting this week and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4," a source informed Page Six. The insider went on saying that the 57-year-old TV personality "is ready to get back to work." A separate informant, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight that she's "home and improving every day."

The reports came shortly after Wendy was seen looking sick while leaving her high-rise Manhattan apartment in a wheelchair. The daytime diva was also spotted pulling out a black vape pen as she waited in the car.

Prior to her recent sighting, her brother, Tommy Williams, gave an update about her health. Earlier this week, Tommy shared that he has "faith that Wendy's going to make it." He then assured her fans that her condition is "stable."

"Thank you all for the kind words. I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy is going to make it," he insisted. He went on sharing, "She's doing well. Stable. I've spoken with her and we're hanging in there. She's hanging in there. We're praying. She's fighting."

Wendy first announced that she stepped back from the show and her promotional events on September 9. At the time, her team cited "ongoing health issues" as the reason for her absence from the TV.

Nearly a week after, Wendy was reportedly rushed to the hospital for "psychiatric services," the same day her team divulged that the "[email protected]" host contracted COVID-19. Offering more details, a source shared that she was asymptomatic.

Following her hospitalization, Wendy was reportedly in a "difficult time." A separate insider claimed, "She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate."

Wendy was also allegedly "drinking every day while filming 'The Wendy Williams Show' before her hospitalization." Doubling down on the speculation, a source told The Sun, "Everyone is an enabler because they don't want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor." The insider further explained. "Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don't want to lose their jobs."

The so-called inside source then dubbed Wendy "an alcoholic" even though she was in a sober living house in 2019 after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter. The informant added, "A bad one. She doesn't need a talk show, she needs help. No one can tell her 'No.' People are afraid to speak up."

A separate source spilled to the outlet that Wendy's drinking issue is now affecting her relationship with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr, whom she shares with her ex-husband. "Wendy's relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained," the source said, noting that the two had been on the rocks for several years.