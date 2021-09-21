Wendy Williams in 'Stable' Condition Amid Hospitalization for Mental Health Issues

Instagram Celebrity

According to her brother Tommy Williams, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host is currently facing 'not an easy fight' but 'she is hanging in there' and 'fighting.'

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams has shared a health update following her hospitalization for her mental health issues. According to Tommy, the daytime diva is currently "doing well" and "stable."

"Thank you all for the kind words. I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy is going to make it," he said in a video on social media. He went on sharing, "She's doing well. Stable. I've spoken with her, and we're hanging in there. She's hanging in there. We're praying. She's fighting."

Tommy then shared, "We've been hit just like other families. You know it's not easy [but] you got to dig yourself out, you got to hold on to the memories and we have some good ones." He further pointed out, "It's not easy. This isn't easy but it's necessary. It's not an easy fight. It's one that individuals always win," before adding that later in November, they will be commemorating the anniversary of their mother Shirley Williams' passing.

Previously, Wendy was reportedly in a "difficult time" after being taken to a hospital in New York City for psychiatric evaluation. On September 16, a source claimed that the TV hostess is currently dealing with her "ongoing health issues" and struggling with loneliness. The informant shared, "It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone."

The source then added, "There is a lot on her plate." The so-called inside source also disclosed that "The Wendy Williams Show" host was "voluntarily admitted" to the hospital in New York City after struggling with "mental health issues for some time."

Wendy was reportedly rushed to the hospital on September 15. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to The Sun that they received "a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services." The representative further explained that the woman was "transported to the hospital."

Later that day, the official Instagram account of her talk show revealed that Wendy was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances last week. "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," the statement read.

The announcement continued to note that Wendy will be taking some time to "quarantine and fully recover." The post went on saying, "To ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

Offering more details, a source told TMZ that Wendy is asymptomatic and doctors would continue to monitor her physical health. However, there's no further information when she will be released from hospital.

A week prior to her coronavirus diagnosis, the show announced that Wendy, who suffers from Graves' disease, stepped back from her promotional events due to "some ongoing health issues." Following the announcement, the "[email protected]" host was photographed exiting a black SUV outside her apartment looking sick. In the photos, the TV personality could be seen wearing a black face mask, a gold and cream robe and a pair of what appeared to be hospital socks.