 
 

'The Crown' Adds 'The Kite Runner' Star to Season 5 as Princess Diana's Tragic Boyfriend

'The Crown' Adds 'The Kite Runner' Star to Season 5 as Princess Diana's Tragic Boyfriend
WENN/Andres Otero
TV

Khalid Abdalla has reportedly been cast as Dodi Fayed, and will appear alongside Salim Dau, who will take on the role of Dodi's father, Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Kite Runner" star Khalid Abdalla has reportedly been cast as Princess Diana's tragic boyfriend Dodi Fayed in the fifth season of "The Crown".

Rumors suggest he will appear on the Netflix drama alongside Salim Dau, who will take on the role of Dodi's father, Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

Film producer Dodi was killed alongside Diana in a 1997 car crash in Paris, France.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has already been cast to replace Emma Corrin as Diana in the fifth season of "The Crown", which is currently being filmed.

  See also...

About her casting, the 31-year-old previously stated, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and other newcomers include Claudia Harrison, Theo Fraser Steele, James Murray, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, and Jonathan Pryce, who will portray the late Prince Philip.

"The Crown" is coming off a big win at the Emmys on Sunday night, September 19, when the show claimed seven top prizes including Outstanding Drama Series and victories for writer/creator Peter Morgan and castmates Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson, and Tobias Menzies.

Winning his first-ever Emmy, O'Connor said during his speech, "Thank you so much. That's the first line [of my speech]. Making the crowd has been the most rewarding two years of my life, and the cast and crew, Peter Morgan, our producers and all the brilliant directors who made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you."

The 31-year-old actor, who played as young Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series, additionally thanked co-star Emma Corrin, who starred opposite him as Princess Diana. "Emma Corrin, you're a force of nature. I love you very much," he gushed.

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Ready' to Go Back to Work Despite Looking Frail Amid Health Issues

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day to Lead 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie
Related Posts
Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'

Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Looks Identical to Princess Diana in First-Look Photo

'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Looks Identical to Princess Diana in First-Look Photo

'The Crown' Adds James Murray as Prince Andrew for Season 5

'The Crown' Adds James Murray as Prince Andrew for Season 5

Most Read
Emmys Producers Still 'Fuming' Over Seth Rogen's COVID Jokes and 'Disrespectful' Scott Frank
TV

Emmys Producers Still 'Fuming' Over Seth Rogen's COVID Jokes and 'Disrespectful' Scott Frank

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent in #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No Actors of Color Win in Major Categories

Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent in #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No Actors of Color Win in Major Categories

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

Nicki Minaj and Husband Blasted by Sexual Assault Victim in First TV Interview

Nicki Minaj and Husband Blasted by Sexual Assault Victim in First TV Interview

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson Disappointed by Injury During 1st Performance of the Season

JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson Disappointed by Injury During 1st Performance of the Season

Debra Messing Left Baffled After 'Saturday Night Live' Announces Kim Kardashian as a Host

Debra Messing Left Baffled After 'Saturday Night Live' Announces Kim Kardashian as a Host

'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted

'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted

'The Wire' Creator Refuses to Film New Show in Texas as Protest Against New Abortion Law

'The Wire' Creator Refuses to Film New Show in Texas as Protest Against New Abortion Law

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Cheryl Burke 'Excited' About Returning to 'DWTS' Sober Despite Having 'Major Nerves'

Cheryl Burke 'Excited' About Returning to 'DWTS' Sober Despite Having 'Major Nerves'