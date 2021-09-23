Wendy Williams Caught Vaping in Wheelchair Days After Being Rushed to Hospital for Psych Issues

Instagram Celebrity

Before being hospitalized for 'psychiatric evaluation,' the TV hostess was allegedly 'drinking every day' while filming her show though she once stayed in a 'sober house' following her divorce.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is looking frail while being pushed in a wheelchair amid her health issues. The daytime diva was also spotted vaping less than a week after being taken to the hospital for "psychiatric evaluation."

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 21, the 57-year-old TV hostess could be seen leaving her high-rise Manhattan apartment in a wheelchair. She wore a colorful Versace windbreaker and shorts, leaving her bruised legs bare. She also covered her face with a mask and her feet with bright yellow socks.

While Wendy waited in the car, she removed her face mask and pulled out a black vape pen. After the "[email protected]" host noticed the paparazzi, she quickly put down the vape pen and rolled the window up.

According to a new report, Wendy was allegedly "drinking every day while filming 'The Wendy Williams Show' before her hospitalization." Doubling down on the speculation, a source told The Sun, "Everyone is an enabler because they don't want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor."

"Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house," the insider further explained. "Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don't want to lose their jobs."

The so-called inside source then dubbed Wendy "an alcoholic" despite the fact that she was in a sober living house in 2019 after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter. The informant added, "A bad one. She doesn't need a talk show, she needs help. No one can tell her 'No.' People are afraid to speak up."

A separate source spilled to the outlet that Wendy's drinking issue is now affecting her relationship with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr, whom she shares with her ex-husband. "Wendy's relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained," the source said, noting that the two had been on the rocks for several years.

The insider also claimed that the 21-year-old was "doling out the tough love" and begging his mom to get help. "He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won't be in her life unless she fixes herself," the informant added.

Wendy was reportedly rushed to the hospital on September 15 for "psychiatric services," the same day her team divulged that she contracted COVID-19. Offering more details, a source shared that Wendy is asymptomatic and doctors would continue to monitor her physical health.

Following her hospitalization, Wendy was reportedly in a "difficult time." A separate insider shared, "It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate."

More recently, her brother Tommy Williams revealed that Wendy is currently "doing well" and in "stable" condition. "Thank you all for the kind words. I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy is going to make it," he insisted. He went on sharing, "She's doing well. Stable. I've spoken with her, and we're hanging in there. She's hanging in there. We're praying. She's fighting."