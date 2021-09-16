 
 

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

A week after canceling her promotional events due to 'ongoing health issues,' the TV hostess is hospitalized for alleged 'psychiatric services' following her coronavirus diagnosis.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is hospitalized. The "The Wendy Williams Show" host, who recently canceled her promotional events due to "ongoing health issues," was allegedly rushed to a hospital by ambulance for "psychiatric services" only hours after her talk show's team revealed that she contracted COVID-19.

According to The Sun, the New York Police Department was called to the TV hostess' high-rise apartment building in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 15 to assist a woman. Offering more details, a spokesperson told the outlet that there was "a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital."

That same day, the official Instagram account of her show "The Wendy Williams Show" announced that Wendy was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances last week. "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," so the statement read.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] and DGA [Directors Guild of America] COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the announcement continued. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

A week prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, the show announced that Wendy took a step back from her promotional events due to medical concerns. "Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues," the statement shared on September 9 read. The note added, "[She] is undergoing further evaluations." As a result, she "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week."

The statement continued to say that Wendy, who suffers from Graves' disease, "can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." At the time, no specific details regarding her health issues were shared.

Following the announcement, Wendy was spotted exiting a black SUV outside her apartment looking sick. In the images, the "[email protected]" host could be seen wearing a gold and cream robe and what appeared to be hospital socks. She also wore a black face mask.

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed

YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Fought With Fiance Before Going Missing During Road Trip
Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Steps Back From Promoting Her Talk Show Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Tori Spelling Shares First Pics After Being Compared to Khloe Kardashian Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

