Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

A week after canceling her promotional events due to 'ongoing health issues,' the TV hostess is hospitalized for alleged 'psychiatric services' following her coronavirus diagnosis.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is hospitalized. The "The Wendy Williams Show" host, who recently canceled her promotional events due to "ongoing health issues," was allegedly rushed to a hospital by ambulance for "psychiatric services" only hours after her talk show's team revealed that she contracted COVID-19.

According to The Sun, the New York Police Department was called to the TV hostess' high-rise apartment building in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 15 to assist a woman. Offering more details, a spokesperson told the outlet that there was "a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital."

That same day, the official Instagram account of her show "The Wendy Williams Show" announced that Wendy was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances last week. "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," so the statement read.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] and DGA [Directors Guild of America] COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the announcement continued. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

A week prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, the show announced that Wendy took a step back from her promotional events due to medical concerns. "Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues," the statement shared on September 9 read. The note added, "[She] is undergoing further evaluations." As a result, she "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week."

The statement continued to say that Wendy, who suffers from Graves' disease, "can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." At the time, no specific details regarding her health issues were shared.

Following the announcement, Wendy was spotted exiting a black SUV outside her apartment looking sick. In the images, the "[email protected]" host could be seen wearing a gold and cream robe and what appeared to be hospital socks. She also wore a black face mask.