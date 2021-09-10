Wendy Williams Steps Back From Promoting Her Talk Show Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The TV personality, who suffers from Graves' disease, is currently 'undergoing further evaluations' ahead of her talk show's 'The Wendy Williams Show' return amid her medical concerns.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is dealing with "ongoing health issues." The TV hostess' medical concerns have pushed her to step back from promoting her talk show "The Wendy Williams Show", according to a statement released on the show's official Instagram account.

"Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues," the statement shared on Thursday, September 9 read. The note added, "[She] is undergoing further evaluations." As a result, the 57-year-old TV personality "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week."

The announcement went on to conclude that Wendy "can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." In the post, however, no specific details regarding her health issues were shared.

Celebrities and fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support and love. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs replied to the post with several praying hands and red heart emojis. Perez Hilton said, "Get well soon," while Stevie J added a praying hands emoji.

"Hang in there Wendy!! Looking forward to September 20," one fan commented. "Take all the time you need Wendy," a separate Instagram user wrote, while another added, "Her health is more important. The season can wait. GET WELL SOON Wendy!"

Back in May 2020, Wendy announced she would be taking some time off from her daytime talk show "[email protected]" to deal with health concerns related to Graves' disease. Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue," read the statement at the time. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment."

In 2018, Wendy herself told her audience that she would be taking a 3-week hiatus to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves' disease in addition to her hyperthyroidism. "My doctor has prescribed are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," she shared. Wendy later explained the disease was described as an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. "Graves' disease squeezes behind the eyeballs," she said, adding that it made her eyeballs twitch.