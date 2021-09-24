Blake Lively 'Mortified' After Spending Three Years on Newly-Launched Sparkling Mixer Betty Buzz

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Gossip Girl' star reveals in a press release that the inspiration for the brand's name stemmed from her late father, Ernie Lively, who died in June.

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively got candid about the creation process of her new sparkling mixer Betty Buzz. When launching the product, the "Gossip Girl" alum admitted to feeling "mortified" after spending three years on it.

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, September 23, the 34-year-old beauty shared a photo of herself with the fizzy mixers. "I know every celebrity says they're 'so excited to unveil this secret project they've spent years on.' And it always seems questionable. Years? YEARS?? You won't get that here," she wrote.

"I'm mortified that I've spent 3 years obsessing over the exact bubble size and quantity for the perfect, tightly explosive pops," she added in a separate post. "Think of all I could've accomplished in the amount of time I tried 17 versions of Meyer Lemon Club Soda. Or giving notes on how to more lightly balance the real fruit juice in each flavor - Lemon Lime, Grapefruit, Ginger Beer and Tonic to agave because there was no way our @bettybuzz SPARKLING MIXERS could have crap flavors or sweeteners."

"The amount of time I've spent on @bettybuzz is shockingly bad bandwidth management," the wife of Ryan Reynolds went on explaining. "But ultimately, all I did was the fun stuff. And truth be told, the easy stuff. So thank you to everyone who's worked on @bettybuzz to make it the best thing 'I've' ever done."

Blake then concluded her message noting, "I should mention, though it goes without saying at this point in the recap, I'm a Virgo. I should also mention I'm a mixologist. Says me." She further divulged, "I should also mention I don't drink. With @bettybuzz you don't need to. Or you can. It's your mouth."

In a press release, Blake disclosed how she honors her father Ernie Lively, who died in June of cardiac complications, with her new business venture. "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively," she first explained.

"He gave up his last name when he married my mom, [Elaine Lively], and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him," she continued. "Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."