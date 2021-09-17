Wendy Williams Reportedly In 'Difficult Time' Amid Hospitalization for Psych Evaluation

Instagram Celebrity

After testing positive for coronavirus, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host is said to be 'voluntarily admitted' to a hospital in New York City for psychiatric services as she struggles with loneliness.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams may have suffered mental health issues. After allegedly being taken to a hospital in New York City for psychiatric evaluation, "The Wendy Williams Show" host is reportedly in a "difficult time."

On Thursday, September 16, a source told Page Six that the TV hostess is currently dealing with her "ongoing health issues" and struggling with loneliness. The informant claimed, "It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone."

The source then added, "There is a lot on her plate." The so-called inside source also disclosed that Wendy was "voluntarily admitted" to the hospital in New York City after struggling with "mental health issues for some time."

Wendy was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to The Sun that they received "a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services." The representative further explained that the woman was "transported to the hospital."

Later that day, the official Instagram account of her show "The Wendy Williams Show" revealed that Wendy was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances last week. "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," the statement read.

The announcement continued to note that Wendy will be taking some time to "quarantine and fully recover." The post went on saying, "To ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

Offering more details, a source told TMZ that Wendy is asymptomatic and doctors will continue to monitor her physical health. However, there's no further information when she will be released from hospital.

A week prior to her coronavirus diagnosis, the show announced that Wendy, who suffers from Graves' disease, stepped back from her promotional events due to "some ongoing health issues." The statement shared on September 9 via Instagram further explained that the "[email protected]" host was "undergoing further evaluations." As a result, she "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week."

Following the announcement, Wendy was photographed exiting a black SUV outside her apartment looking sick. In the photos, the TV personality could be seen wearing a gold and cream robe and what appeared to be hospital socks. She also wore a black face mask.