Tallulah Willis Feels Like an 'Alien' Goddess After Dealing With Skin Problems
Sharing before-and-after photos of skin transformation on Instagram, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis says she's 'truly proud' of her progress.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis couldn't be happier after undergoing a major skincare transformation. Revealing that she has successfully got clear skin after dealing with skin problems, "The Whole Ten Yards" actress said she feels like an "alien" goddess.

On Wednesday, September 22, the 27-year-old shared on Instagram some photos showing how her skin went from acne-prone to glowy. In the caption, she first wrote, "HIIIII ~~ Updates from an antsy handed chronic picker !"

"We have *ascended* to peak alien dewy supple goals," the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis added, before mentioning products that she used to help improve her skin condition. She also divulged that she didn't touch her "PRECIOUS DELICATE FACHE W GRUBBY NAILS IN 4 - COUNT EM' - 4 MONTHS."

"I don't think I've ever used this many emojis, or felt so motivated to brag - but I am truly forkin proud !!!" she further exclaimed. "S/O to my handlebar 'stache of scab that occurred 2 days before a GMA appearance and a Vogue shoot - what a ride it has truly been! all this being said, I am most likely going to sabotage all this progress, but until then I am going to marinate in an attitude of gratitude."

  See also...

Tallulah's fans were quick to sing her praises. "YOU ARE AMAZING!!!" one follower gushed, with another adding, "I'm so proud of you!!! So so proud! You're glowing!" A third chimed in, "You looks so beautiful and healthy."

Back in May, Tallulah got candid about her insecurities regarding her appearance. "I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis]'s twin since birth," she admitted on Instagram.

"I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!" the fashion designer went on. "I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

