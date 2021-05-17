 
 

Tallulah Willis Admits She 'Punished' Herself for 'Not Looking Like' Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis Admits She 'Punished' Herself for 'Not Looking Like' Demi Moore
Instagram
Celebrity

When discussing her body dysmorphic disorder, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis candidly confesses that she 'resented the resemblance' to her action star father.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis did not take her resemblance to her action star father in a good way. Through a candid social media post addressing how her "masculine" face affected her mental health, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up that she once "punished" herself for "not looking like" her actress mother.

On Sunday, May 16, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram account to share her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). Alongside a series of her and her mom's photos, she let out a lengthy note in which she confessed, "I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis]'s twin since birth."

The fashion designer, who has gotten engaged to Dillon Buss, went on to admit, "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE!" She then stressed, "I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

  See also...

In her message, Tallulah also reminded others that they need to "soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides." She elaborated, "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin."

"We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," the younger sister of Rumer Willis continued. She further noted that people should not "feel ashamed," reasoning, "this is not a 'stupid, vain issue.' This is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Elsewhere in the lengthy note, Talullah explained that she has since learned that "aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change." She additionally noted that it "took [her] way too long to realize that."

Near the end of her message, Tallulah shared ways that could "help [her] in a BDD spiral." She dished that taking a break from social media, reading fantasy fiction books, finding a safe circle, going for a walk, listening to music, taking a bath, writing, and simply just breathing could pull herself out of her mental health issue.

You can share this post!

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer
Related Posts
Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Endures Laser Surgery to Remove 'Impulsive' Tattoo

Tallulah Willis Endures Laser Surgery to Remove 'Impulsive' Tattoo

Tallulah Willis Stirs Up Romance Buzz With Val Kilmer's Son

Tallulah Willis Stirs Up Romance Buzz With Val Kilmer's Son

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Dresses in Revealing 'Fifth Element' Costume for Halloween

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Dresses in Revealing 'Fifth Element' Costume for Halloween

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito

Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito