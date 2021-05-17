Tallulah Willis Admits She 'Punished' Herself for 'Not Looking Like' Demi Moore

Instagram Celebrity

When discussing her body dysmorphic disorder, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis candidly confesses that she 'resented the resemblance' to her action star father.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis did not take her resemblance to her action star father in a good way. Through a candid social media post addressing how her "masculine" face affected her mental health, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up that she once "punished" herself for "not looking like" her actress mother.

On Sunday, May 16, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram account to share her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). Alongside a series of her and her mom's photos, she let out a lengthy note in which she confessed, "I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis]'s twin since birth."

The fashion designer, who has gotten engaged to Dillon Buss, went on to admit, "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE!" She then stressed, "I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

In her message, Tallulah also reminded others that they need to "soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides." She elaborated, "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin."

"We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," the younger sister of Rumer Willis continued. She further noted that people should not "feel ashamed," reasoning, "this is not a 'stupid, vain issue.' This is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Elsewhere in the lengthy note, Talullah explained that she has since learned that "aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change." She additionally noted that it "took [her] way too long to realize that."

Near the end of her message, Tallulah shared ways that could "help [her] in a BDD spiral." She dished that taking a break from social media, reading fantasy fiction books, finding a safe circle, going for a walk, listening to music, taking a bath, writing, and simply just breathing could pull herself out of her mental health issue.