Willie Garson's Cause of Death Unveiled to Be Pancreatic Cancer

According to his family members, the Stanford Blatch depicter on 'Sex and the City' passed away at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Willie Garson's cause of death has finally been confirmed by his family. According to his family members, the Stanford Blatch depicter on "Sex and the City" passed away after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

As stated in his obituary published on Thursday, September 23, the "Freaky Friday" star's final moments were spent at his home in Los Angeles. "William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles," read the obituary. "The cause was pancreatic cancer."

Elsewhere in the tribute, his family stated that any donations will be given to the Alliance for Children's Rights, as Willie adopted his son Nathen Garson in Los Angeles in 2010. "In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights," so the statement read.

Ahead of his passing, Garson's health battle was kept private. Confirming the "White Collar" alum's death was his son, Nathen, via social media on Tuesday, September 21. "I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote alongside a series of photos of Willie. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Tributes quickly poured in from the New Jersey native's "Sex and the City" co-stars, who were working on the upcoming HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." when he died. Mario Cantone shared a tribute via Instagram that read, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon shared an emotional tribute as well. Alongside a throwback photo of herself and Willie, she penned, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life."

In the meantime, Willie's co-star Kristin Davis wrote, "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of 'The X-Files." Alongside a photo of the actor with his son, she continued, "He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing 'Sex and the City' + 'And Just Like That'… together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Sarah Jessica Parker, however, shared that she's "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of her close friend. After Chris Noth, who plays as her husband on the series, posted a touching tribute to Willie, the Carrie Bradshaw depicter said, "Thank you dearest Chris," before confessing, "I'm not ready yet. Xxx."