 
 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Are 'Fine' After Their $42M Home Caught on Fire

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Are 'Fine' After Their $42M Home Caught on Fire
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Pursuit of Happyness' actor and his wife are reportedly left unharmed and back inside their Calabasas, California mega-mansion after a fire broke out in the basement.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were unharmed in the harrowing incident that went down at their $42 million home in Calabasas, California. Sources close to "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor and his wife said that they're "fine."

"They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine," a source close to the family told Page Six. Previously, a separate informant informed the outlet that a fire "broke out somewhere on one of the properties" of the superstar couple's sprawling estate and that "someone was treated at the scene" but not hospitalized.

Shortly after, the informant confirmed that it was the basement that was caught on fire and a fireman was treated. Will and Jada were at home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 P.M. and had to call 911 for help. "There were a lot of fire trucks and police, so it caught everyone's attention, but they're all fine," the source added.

  See also...

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire had confirmed that a "structure fire" caused "smoke damage" at the 150-acre property. The fire happened as Jada was celebrating her 50th birthday over the weekend by throwing star-studded ice-skating party.

The party was staged in typical "Smith family style." MC Lyte, Toni Braxton, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London and Charlie Mack were among the famous guests. However, Will was a no show as he is currently away filming his new movie but Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was present.

The family was seen turning up at a Los Angeles roller rink. Guests were required to undertake a COVID test before attending the bash. "It was probably the best time anyone has ever had, and the DJ played the best music. It was mostly '70s … it was like a '70s party," a source said of the celebration. The insider further noted that Jada "skated the whole entire time and her mom was out there skating the whole time too."

You can share this post!

Uma Thurman Discloses Own Abortion Drama in Opposition to New Texas Pro-Life Law

Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With New Instagram Photo
Related Posts
Firefighters and Paramedics Rush to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's Home Due to Blaze

Firefighters and Paramedics Rush to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's Home Due to Blaze

Will Smith Unveils Cover Art for Memoir He Has Been Working on for Two Years

Will Smith Unveils Cover Art for Memoir He Has Been Working on for Two Years

Will Smith Trolled Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweet Poem on Tupac's Birthday

Will Smith Trolled Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweet Poem on Tupac's Birthday

Will Smith Posts Supportive Message for Naomi Osaka: 'You're Right'

Will Smith Posts Supportive Message for Naomi Osaka: 'You're Right'

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance