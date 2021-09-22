Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Are 'Fine' After Their $42M Home Caught on Fire

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Pursuit of Happyness' actor and his wife are reportedly left unharmed and back inside their Calabasas, California mega-mansion after a fire broke out in the basement.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were unharmed in the harrowing incident that went down at their $42 million home in Calabasas, California. Sources close to "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor and his wife said that they're "fine."

"They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine," a source close to the family told Page Six. Previously, a separate informant informed the outlet that a fire "broke out somewhere on one of the properties" of the superstar couple's sprawling estate and that "someone was treated at the scene" but not hospitalized.

Shortly after, the informant confirmed that it was the basement that was caught on fire and a fireman was treated. Will and Jada were at home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 P.M. and had to call 911 for help. "There were a lot of fire trucks and police, so it caught everyone's attention, but they're all fine," the source added.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire had confirmed that a "structure fire" caused "smoke damage" at the 150-acre property. The fire happened as Jada was celebrating her 50th birthday over the weekend by throwing star-studded ice-skating party.

The party was staged in typical "Smith family style." MC Lyte, Toni Braxton, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London and Charlie Mack were among the famous guests. However, Will was a no show as he is currently away filming his new movie but Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was present.

The family was seen turning up at a Los Angeles roller rink. Guests were required to undertake a COVID test before attending the bash. "It was probably the best time anyone has ever had, and the DJ played the best music. It was mostly '70s … it was like a '70s party," a source said of the celebration. The insider further noted that Jada "skated the whole entire time and her mom was out there skating the whole time too."