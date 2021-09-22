Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With New Instagram Photo

Instagram Celebrity

In the picture shared to promote her new baby care line KylieBaby, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is seen posing with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has left people curious about the gender of her unborn baby. After sharing an Instagram picture of her and daughter Stormi to promote her new baby care line KylieBaby, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sparked baby gender speculation.

In the snap posted on Tuesday, September 21, the makeup mogul was seen holding the 3-year-old toddler as they both dressed in blue. In the caption, she wrote, "i'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom."

"i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me!" the reality star added. "i'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th @kyliebaby."

Kylie's post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was her half-sister Khloe Kardashian who gushed, "I've been waiting for years!!!! I love this!!!!"

Some of her fans, however, were busy guessing the baby gender due to the blue outfit. One user asked, "Baby boy ?" Another, in the meantime, seemed assured by stating, "Gives me the idea she's having a boy." A third echoed similar sentiment, "She's obviously going to have a boy cause of the blue."

Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott (II) on September 7. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video which also featured Stormi handing out an envelope with sonograph pictures inside to momager Kris Jenner. Surprised, Kris asked, "Are you pregnant?" before she hugged her youngest daughter to congratulate her.

Kylie and Travis may be expecting their second child together, but reports claimed that they are "not officially back together." A source previously shared, "This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."