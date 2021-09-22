Firefighters and Paramedics Rush to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's Home Due to Blaze

WENN Celebrity

Emergency services have been called to the luxurious estate owned by the 'Aladdin' actor and his actress wife in Los Angeles after fire broke out in their residence.

AceShowbiz - Fire engines and paramedics were called to Will Smith's Calabasas home near Los Angeles on Monday (20Sep21) after a blaze broke out.

Video footage showed an ambulance with flashing lights entering the family compound, followed by fire trucks, several other cars, and a utility vehicle, but the fire drama had ended by the time the emergency services arrived.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire has confirmed a "structure fire" caused "smoke damage" at the 150-acre property.

The representative also confirmed there were no injuries although unconfirmed reports suggest someone was treated at the scene.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith bought several properties on one street and recruited Stephen Samuelson to turn them into one huge estate. The couple put the place up for sale in 2013, but ultimately decided to keep it. In 2018, they had to evacuate the property because of the threat from nearby wildfires.

A spokesperson for Will and Jada has yet to comment on the latest blaze.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Smiths celebrated Jada's 50th birthday with a 1970s-themed roller skating party.

Guests were required to undertake a COVID test before attending the bash.

The party was staged in typical "Smith family style." MC Lyte, Toni Braxton, and Charlie Mack were among the famous guests while Will Smith was a no show as he's away filming his new movie but Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was present.

Jada Pinkett Smith previously revealed her plans to cover her arm with tattoos by the time she turned 60.