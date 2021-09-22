Netflix Offers a Taste of 'Britney vs. Spears' by Unleashing Audio Recording Teaser

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Movie

This new documentary about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, which has yet to get a debut date, will be the third one produced without the 'Toxic' hitmaker's co-operation.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix bosses are dropping their own documentary about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, titled "Britney vs. Spears".

On Tuesday, September 21, Netflix chiefs shared a brief teaser for the upcoming project on both Twitter and Instagram, promising a full trailer will drop on Wednesday.

The post featured an 18-second audio recording of a message left by Spears for a lawyer back in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In it, Britney says, "I called you earlier. I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship..." before the recording cuts out.

The reported timeline for the message is significant because Spears told Judge Brenda Penny in June she didn't know she was able to request an end to the restrictive arrangement, put in place by her father Jamie in 2009, following the superstar's infamous breakdown the previous year.

Industry insiders have long suspected Netflix officials were working on a Spears project with filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, although representatives for the streaming service and Carr have not confirmed she is its director. However, Variety sources claim she has been working on the venture for a year and has interviewed some "key figures" in the "Toxic" hitmaker's life.

The film will be the third made about Spears recently. All have been produced without her co-operation.

In February, Hulu bosses released "Framing Britney Spears", a powerful documentary made in association with The New York Times staff members. The film kicked off a firestorm on social media and focused fresh attention on the #FreeBritney movement, launched by fans to bring awareness to the restrictions placed on her life by her conservators.

Spears later admitted she had seen the documentary and "cried for two weeks" after watching it.

In May, BBC Select bosses in the U.K. dropped another film, "The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship", which Britney dismissed, describing the project on Instagram as "hypocritical," adding, "They criticize the media and then do the same thing."

Britney's next court appearance in her battle to free herself from the conservatorship is set for September 29.

Her father Jamie filed documents earlier this month (September 7), insisting that now a judge has allowed Britney to hire her own legal representative, Mathew Rosengart, there's no longer a need for him or anyone to serve as her conservator.

Netflix representatives have not yet announced a debut date for "Britney vs. Spears".