Gabby Petito's Remains Are Confirmed, Her Manner of Death Is Homicide

AceShowbiz - Authorities have confirmed that the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to YouTuber Gabrielle Petito a.k.a. Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on September 11. On Tuesday, September 21, it was also announced that her manner of death was determined as homicide.

FBI Denver announced on its official Twitter account, writing, "Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999." It was also said that "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."

Alongside the tweet, the account also attached an image featuring a statement from FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," Schneider said. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions."

The statement also mentioned Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie, who has also been missing since September 14 after returning home alone from their cross-country road trip on September 1. "Mr. Laundrie has been named as person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," Schneider concluded.

Gabby was reported missing by her parents on September 11. The YouTube personality was on a road trip with fiance Brian. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said that she last FaceTimed her a day earlier. The 22-year-old YouTuber continued to send her texts until August 30, but Nicole doubted that it was her daughter who sent the texts because the content was odd.

Prior to her missing, they were over at Arches National Park by officials after Police in Utah responded to a physical altercation last month between a New York woman and her fiance. In police body camera footage from the August 12 accident, Brian told officials that Gabby scratched his face with Gabby admitting to punching his arm. No one was charged that day.

Meanwhile, a newly-obtained 911 call in Moab, Utah revealed that someone witnessed Gabby and her fiance Brian Laundrie had a "domestic dispute" on the same day. The caller, who also mentioned that the couple he saw was driving a white van, told the first responder, "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, and they drove off."

Later on September 19, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement revealed in a press conference that a body was found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. At the time, the person's identity has not yet been confirmed, but police noted that it fit the description of Gabby.