 
 

'The Wire' Creator Refuses to Film New Show in Texas as Protest Against New Abortion Law

David Simon has ruled out Texas as the location of his next filming as he slams new restrictive abortion law which was recently passed in the Lone Star state.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Wire" creator David Simon will not film his new show in Texas because of the state's controversial new abortion legislation.

Lawmakers passed a bill last month (Aug21) which bans abortions from six weeks after conception, before many women know they are pregnant.

And on Monday (20Sep21), Simon tweeted that he's giving the state a wide berth when it comes to his next project - even though it's "based on events in Texas."

"This is beyond politics," writes the Emmy-winning writer and producer, asking followers to suggest other locations to stand in for the Lone Star state in his still untitled new series.

"I'm turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can't and won't ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?"

Simon also adds in a comment on another user's post, "It is not for me, a man, to measure the risk or affront to the civil liberties of women. We stage production where women risk nothing and endure nothing to control their own bodies. Those places exist with adequate facilities to film."

He's not the first celebrity to denounce the Republican-backed bill, which went into effect on 1 September.

Bette Midler called out the severity of the law last month (Aug21), even quipping that women should refuse to have sex with men until it is overturned while "Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera shared she was "deeply concerned" about the bill.

"Let's just call it what it is - access to abortion is about race and poverty," she raged on U.S. show "The View".

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Bradley Whitford, Patricia Arquette, and Pink are among the other big names who have slammed the restrictive new ruling.

