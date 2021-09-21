Gabby Petito Sent 'Odd' Text as 911 Call Claims Fiance Brian Laundrie 'Slapped' Her During Fight

Instagram Celebrity

Following the discovery of body remains which are believed to be the 22-year-old YouTuber, authorities unseal a Florida search warrant that has been used to search a hard drive from her van.

AceShowbiz - More details about Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito's disappearance have been revealed. Following the discovery of body remains which were believed to be the 22-year-old YouTuber, authorities unsealed a Florida search warrant that had been used to search a hard drive from her van.

E! News reported that according to the warrant, Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt received an "odd text" from her daughter on August 27. The message read, "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls."

Nichole noted that while her grandfather is named Stan, Gabby never calls him "Stan." The warrant by officer Daniel Alix continued, "The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter. This is the last communication anyone had with the subject."

He went on to say, "Her cellphone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip. Per her family, this was not normal behavior for the subject, and they became more worried about her."

The officer added that her cellphone had been turned off for about 15 days prior to his September15 warrant. The warrant also stated that Gabby sent "multiple text messages" and "had many talks" with Schmidt during the trip. "During these conversations there appeared to be more and more tension between her and Laundrie," the detective stated.

In related news, a newly-obtained 911 call in Moab, Utah revealed that someone witnessed Gabby and her fiance Brian Laundrie had a "domestic dispute" on August 12. The caller, who also mentioned that the couple he saw was driving a white van, told the first responder, "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, and they drove off."

It was a different story than was provided by police body camera footage from the same day. In the clip which was taken when they were pulled over at Arches National Park., Brian told officials that Gabby scratched his face with Gabby admitting to punching his arm. No one was charged that day.

Gabby was reported missing by her parents on September 11. The YouTube personality was on a road trip with fiance Brian, who got back to the North Port, Fla. on September 1. However, Brian was missing himself and his parents claimed they haven't seen him since he went hiking in the nearby Carlton Reserve area on September 14.

Later on September 19, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement revealed in a press conference that a body was found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. While the person's identity has not yet been confirmed, it fit the description of Gabby.