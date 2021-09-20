 
 

Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks

Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks
Instagram
Celebrity

Authorities say a body discovered on Sunday, September 19 in Wyoming is consistent with the description of the 22-year-old influencer, who disappeared while on a road trip with her fiance.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The mystery of disappearance of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito may soon find an answer. A body likely of the YouTuber star has been found in Wyoming, weeks after she was missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend.

On Sunday, September 19, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement announced they found a body "consistent with the description" of the influencer. However, the person's identity has not been confirmed and a cause of death has not been announced yet.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," an FBI official said at a press conference. "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time."

  See also...

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones added, "This is an incredibly difficult time for (Gabby's) family and friends." An attorney for the family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve.

Attorney Richard Benson Stafford thanked officials with the FBI, Grand Teton Search and Rescue and other agencies that participated in the search for Gabby. "The family and I will be forever grateful," he said in a statement.

Gabby was reported missing by her family on September 11 after they were unable to contact her for weeks. According New York's Suffolk County Police Department, they didn't speak to her since the last week of August.

The 22-year-old influencer embarked on cross-country van road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie, but he returned to his parents' home in North Port on September 1 without her. Police have said he isn't a suspect yet, but certainly a person of interest. He was last seen on Tuesday, September 14 by family members in Florida.

You can share this post!

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Emmys 2021: Rosie Perez Holds Back Tears While Remembering Michael K. Williams
Related Posts
Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Fought With Fiance Before Going Missing During Road Trip

YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Fought With Fiance Before Going Missing During Road Trip

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Kanye West Allegedly Cheated With 'A-List Singer' as Kim 'Struggled' After Welcoming 2nd Child

Kanye West Allegedly Cheated With 'A-List Singer' as Kim 'Struggled' After Welcoming 2nd Child

Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food

Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman