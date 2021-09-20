Mary-Kate Olsen Makes Her Mark in Equestrian Competitions by Finishing Second and Third

WENN/C.Smith Celebrity

The former 'Full House' star takes third place at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome, Italy just days after coming in second at the CSI2 2 Phases Special in Madrid, Spain.

AceShowbiz - Actress-turned-fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen can now add top showjumper to her resume. She's scored second and third places in two prestigious equestrian events in the last few days.

On Saturday, September 18, the former "Full House" star took third spot at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome, Italy, on a horse called Dunotaire V, after coming in second on Thursday, riding Iowa Van Het Polderhof, at the CSI2 2 Phases Special in Madrid, Spain.

The fashion mogul has been riding horses - along with twin sister and business partner Ashley Olsen - since she was six years old and her "Full House" character Michelle was also an equestrian.

"Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school," Mary-Kate notes in her profile for chiefs at HITS, who manage the competitive showjumping circuit.

"I continued to ride through high school and stopped when I moved to New York," the 35-year-old continues to dish. She then explains, "I came back to the sport because I missed it every day that I wasn't riding. It was the hardest thing to leave and the hardest thing to come back to."

The child star, who retired from acting in 2011, also keeps her love of horses front and center when designing clothes for her lines, telling the same site, "One of [fashion label] The Row's first blazers was inspired by one of my first show jumping coats. My sister and I always think about fit and comfort when designing anything which is important in equestrian clothing as well."