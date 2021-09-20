Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Instagram Music

While the two women's fight is caught on camera, the 'Drivers License' hitmaker does not seem to notice the fracas as she raves that the audience are 'just like the best crowd ever.'

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's first proper live show has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons - two female fans got into a punch up during her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 18.

It's not clear why the two women were fighting or who started the tussle but video shared by TMZ bosses on Sunday shows the pair really going at each other, even after being separated, as the rest of the crowd happily sings along to Olivia's global smash hit "Drivers License".

The star apparently didn't notice the fracas while she was performing because she thanked the audience afterwards, raving, "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."

Olivia previously performed "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, but considered Saturday's mini concert her first real "show."

The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star gushed, "This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I'm just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much."

The 20-minute set featured five songs from her number one album "Sour". The 18-year-old began her set by performing "Brutal" before delivering "Jealousy, Jealousy". When treating her fans to "Drivers License," she took a seat at the piano. She then followed it up with "Traitor" and "Good 4 U".

For the performance, Olivia hit the stage wearing a long-sleeve black cutout crop top that she paired with loose-fitting light blue, high-waisted trousers and chunky black boots. She styled her brunette locks in two mini ponytails at the top of her head.