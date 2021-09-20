 
 

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans
Instagram
Music

While the two women's fight is caught on camera, the 'Drivers License' hitmaker does not seem to notice the fracas as she raves that the audience are 'just like the best crowd ever.'

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's first proper live show has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons - two female fans got into a punch up during her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 18.

It's not clear why the two women were fighting or who started the tussle but video shared by TMZ bosses on Sunday shows the pair really going at each other, even after being separated, as the rest of the crowd happily sings along to Olivia's global smash hit "Drivers License".

The star apparently didn't notice the fracas while she was performing because she thanked the audience afterwards, raving, "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."

Olivia previously performed "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, but considered Saturday's mini concert her first real "show."

  See also...

The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star gushed, "This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I'm just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much."

The 20-minute set featured five songs from her number one album "Sour". The 18-year-old began her set by performing "Brutal" before delivering "Jealousy, Jealousy". When treating her fans to "Drivers License," she took a seat at the piano. She then followed it up with "Traitor" and "Good 4 U".

For the performance, Olivia hit the stage wearing a long-sleeve black cutout crop top that she paired with loose-fitting light blue, high-waisted trousers and chunky black boots. She styled her brunette locks in two mini ponytails at the top of her head.

You can share this post!

Mary-Kate Olsen Makes Her Mark in Equestrian Competitions by Finishing Second and Third

Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham Reacts to Seth Rogen Mispronouncing Her Name
Related Posts
MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Most Read
Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown
Music

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans