This 'Real Housewives' Star Sparks Dating Rumor With Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Luann de Lesseps, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City", and Olivier Sarkozy, the ex-husband of Mary-Kate Olsen, were spotted leaving a lunch date in New York City on Monday, sparking romance rumors.

The pair were seen arm-in-arm, beaming as they strolled through the Upper East Side after spending two hours at Le Bilboquet restaurant. De Lesseps, 58, looked stylish in a cropped red fur jacket, leather pants, and black high heels. Sarkozy, 54, donned a gray suede jacket and blue sweater paired with black pants.

It's unclear how the two know each other, but Sarkozy has been single since divorcing Olsen in 2020 after five years of marriage. De Lesseps recently revealed that she had dated a mysterious 62-year-old male model.

The rumored couple's lunch date follows reports that De Lesseps had hooked up with "Southern Hospitality" star Joe Bradley. However, she has denied those rumors, stating that they only had chemistry.

Meanwhile, Olsen and Sarkozy were married for nearly five years before divorcing in 2021. Olsen is known for her fashion empire and acting career while Sarkozy is a French banker.

The reported romance between De Lesseps and Sarkozy has generated buzz among fans, who are eager to see whether their rumored connection develops into something more. As of now, neither party has publicly commented on the speculation.

