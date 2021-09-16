Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

TIME Magazine Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have something to celebrate after they are listed among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People this year. However, the pair might want to change the cover for the issue as many roasted it over the botched airbrushing job.

In the cover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen posing together against what seems to be a garden as the background. Harry donned an all-black suit for the picture, while Meghan opted for an all-white jumpsuit.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are among the 100 most influential people of 2021. 'In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle,' writes @chefjoseandres," so the magazine wrote alongside a picture of the cover.

Internet users, however, noted that the couple looked to be having eerily glowing smooth skin and bright eyes which were almost scary. They also noticed that Harry's hair seemed fuller. That prompted people to blame them on excessive retouching.

"The airbrush is doing some heavy lifting there," one person commented on it on Wednesday, September 15. Someone else took a jab at the pair, "The cover looks so fake… oh wait it's because they are." Another troll wrote, "Is Harry wearing a rug? Or just overdone the air brushing?"

Another comment read, "Terrible retouching job. They look CGI." Someone added, "Jesus I thought this was a parody account with a clearly photoshopped creepy cover. Then I noticed the blue tick. Wow has @TIME fallen. Hard." Meanwhile, another person said that the couple looked "so plastic."

Some others were criticizing the position. "Who approved this shot?! Is he standing? Is he sitting? Is he holding on to her shoulder so he doesn't fall? Why would you make such lovely looking people look like this?" someone questioned. Another user wrote, "Its like he's cowering behind her."

Harry and Meghan topped the Icons section of the list, which also included singers Britney Spears and Dolly Parton, tennis star Naomi Osaka and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Also among the list are Olympian Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook and "Bridgerton" producer Shonda Rhimes. Musicians Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are listed in the Titans section, with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson and more being featured in the Artist list.