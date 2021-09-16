 
 

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'
Instagram
Movie

The actress playing head Clovers cheerleader Isis in the 2000 film admits during a new interview on 'Good Morning America' that she did not allow her character to show her full humanity.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Gabrielle Union wishes she'd played her cheerleader role in 2000 film "Bring It On" differently.

In the hit high school comedy, Gabrielle played head Clovers cheerleader Isis, who confronts Kirsten Dunst's suburban character Torrance - the cheer captain for the rival Toros team - about her predecessor stealing the team's routines. And though Torrance apologizes for the theft, she and her teammates continue to use the Clovers' dance steps until they are shamed into dropping them.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" on Monday, September 13, Gabrielle admitted she "failed" herself and the character in making the film.

"I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her be appropriate - the right kind of black girl..," she explained. "Black girls aren't allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled [Isis]."

  See also...

Despite her best efforts to make Isis a "gracious, decent, kind leader," the actress believes the character was interpreted as the villain of the piece.

"I was still a villain in that movie for making her want accountability for the theft of their work product and the cultural appropriation. I did all that shape-shifting for a character, and then I realized I was doing that to myself too. I wasn't allowing myself the full range of my humanity," Gabrielle admitted.

And she would play the role quite differently today. "I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed," she added.

"When you don't really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, 'Maybe what I did wasn't that bad.' I would have given her all the anger."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Nicki Minaj's Claim of White House Visit Offer Debunked
Related Posts
Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Remembers Having Epic Dance Battle With Bruno Mars

Gabrielle Union Remembers Having Epic Dance Battle With Bruno Mars

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Going to Therapy After Being Raped at 19

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Going to Therapy After Being Raped at 19

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

Most Read
'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Filming in Jeopardy Due to Virus Outbreak
Movie

'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Filming in Jeopardy Due to Virus Outbreak

Lashana Lynch Believes James Bond Depicter Is Not Restricted by Age, Race or Gender

Lashana Lynch Believes James Bond Depicter Is Not Restricted by Age, Race or Gender

'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling

'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling

Crewmember of Kevin Hart's Movie 'Me Time' Gravely Injured After 'Long Fall' on Set

Crewmember of Kevin Hart's Movie 'Me Time' Gravely Injured After 'Long Fall' on Set

Lana Wachowski Spills on How Keanu Reeves Reacted to 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Lana Wachowski Spills on How Keanu Reeves Reacted to 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Recruited to Host Tony Awards Events

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Recruited to Host Tony Awards Events

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis Join Idris Elba for 'Luther' Movie

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis Join Idris Elba for 'Luther' Movie

Andrew Garfield Insists Leaked Photo of Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Is Fake

Andrew Garfield Insists Leaked Photo of Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Is Fake

Dominic Sherwood Fronts Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Eraser'

Dominic Sherwood Fronts Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Eraser'

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'