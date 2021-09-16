Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Instagram Music

The feat the 'Peaches' hitmaker achieves with the promo for his 2016 collaboration with DJ Snake comes shortly after he won two big honors at the MTV Video Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and DJ Snake have added another video to YouTube's one billion views club thanks to the promo for their 2016 collaboration "Let Me Love You".

Both artists have multiple videos that have passed the milestone, with Bieber becoming the second artist to take a promo past a billion views in 2015 with his breakout hit "Baby". Psy's "Gangnam Style" was the first video to achieve the feat.

Bieber's one billion views-plus videos also include "What Do You Mean?", "Sorry" and "Love Yourself", while the promos attached to French hitmaker DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" collaboration with Ozuna, Selena Gomez and Cardi B and his 2015 hit "Lean On" with Major Lazer have both surpassed 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

The news of Bieber's latest achievement comes a week after K-pop superstars BLACKPINK passed him on YouTube to become the most-popular artist with 66.6 million subscribers.

This is certainly shaping up to be a great week for the Canadian pop star after winning two big honors at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, September 12. Returning to the VMA stage for the first time in six years, he was crowned Artist of the Year and took home Best Pop trophy for his single "Peaches".

In his acceptance speech, the 27-year-old singer gave a shout-out to his "beautiful wife" Hailey Baldwin. He also made a reference to the difficult days of COVID-19 pandemic as saying, "We're in unprecedented times right now."

"Music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to be able to reach people to be able to bring us all together," he continued. "That's why we're here right now. We're all here together. We got a lot more in common than we don't. I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces. I really do believe the best is yet to come."