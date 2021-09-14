Kate Beckinsale Feels 'a Lot Better' After Being Rushed to Hospital

Instagram Celebrity

Three days after being taken to a hospital in Las Vegas following back injury, the 'Underworld' actress shares a health update with a selfie of herself still hooked up to an IV.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has shared an update on her health condition. Three days after being rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas, the "Underworld" actress revealed that she is currently feeling "a lot better."

On Monday, September 13, the "Van Helsing" star, who is in Sin City filming her new movie "Prisoner's Daughter", took to her Instagram page to assure her fans that she is fine. Alongside a selfie of herself still hooked up to an IV, she wrote, "Feeling a lot better." She then added, "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x."

In the comment section of the post, her celebrity pals shared their well-wishes. Andie MacDowell wrote, "Oh dear I'm just catching up. I hope everything's OK [love]." Sarah Silverman, who dated Kate's ex Michael Sheen, chimed in, "Oh my gosh! Friend!" In the meantime, Jamie Foxx commented, "Get well lioness."

Also wishing for her speedy recovery was Paris Hilton. The socialite remarked, "Feel better beauty." Meanwhile, Selma Blair showed Kate some support as saying, "So much love. I am so sorry you must be in pain dear bright light. Recover well [love]."

Kate was taken to the hospital by ambulance on September 10 around 10:30 A.M. local time, according to TMZ. At the time, the "Jolt" actress reportedly complained that her back "went out." As the pain was "bad enough," she needed to seek emergency help.

The incident happened just a day after she posted a photo of her in Las Vegas on her Instagram feed. In the sexy snapshot, the actress could be seen wearing a sheer white lace dress with fishnet stockings. She also accessorized her chic ensemble with combat boots and an over-the-top headpiece. "Oops #Vegas," she captioned her post.

Many followers gushed over the photo in the comment section. "I feel like exciting things are to come!!! [love]," one user wrote, while another commented, "Wedding at 3 pm and Bauhaus at 10 pm," referring to a legendary beer hall in Vegas.