Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Hospital in Las Vegas Following Back Injury

The 'Underworld' actress, who is in Sin City filming her new movie 'Prisoner's Daughter', reportedly is still in the emergency room undergoing medical evaluation.

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale is hospitalized. The "Underworld" actress, who is in Las Vegas filming her new movie "Prisoner's Daughter", was rushed to a hospital by an ambulance after suffering from back injury.

The 48-year-old actress complained that her back "went out" on Friday, September 10 around 10:30 A.M. local time, according to TMZ. As the pain was "bad enough," the "Van Helsing" star needed to seek emergency help.

Currently, Kate is in the emergency room being monitored by doctors. Details of how the "Jolt" actress might have hurt herself are still unknown and it doesn't appear that her new movie will be action-packed like one of her previous films, "Underworld".

The news of the incident came just a day after she posted a photo of her in Sin City. In the sexy snapshot, the actress could be seen wearing a sheer white lace dress with fishnet stockings. She accessorized her chic ensemble with combat boots and an over-the-top headpiece. "Oops #Vegas," she captioned her post.

In the comment section, many followers gushed over the picture. "I feel like exciting things are to come!!! [love]," one user wrote, while another commented, "Wedding at 3 pm and Bauhaus at 10 pm," referring to a legendary beer hall in Vegas.

Kate is getting back to work after she finally reunited with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen following two-year separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 23, the star was seen with her only child at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A week prior to their reunion, Kate shared about the difficult separation during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan". The actress said at the time, "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything."

"Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come to see me. Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought. It's ridiculous," Kate added. She went on saying that she and her only child were "panicking that [they]'ll look really old to each other." She explained, "My daughter's 22 and looks 8. So she's like, 'I'm just worried that you're going to think I look old,' and I'm like, 'I'm going to look old!' "