Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas
Stressing that 'safety must take priority,' the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer apologizes to fans hours before showtime for having to scrap his 'Love On Tour' gig due to the approaching storm.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has canceled his concert scheduled for Monday night, September 13 in Texas, no thanks to bad weather. The Brit was forced to make the decision as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads for the state.

The singer took to Twitter hours before showtime to announce his "Love On Tour" concert in Houston would not be going ahead as planned due to the storm, which experts suggested would flood much of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

"Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I've been advised that tonight's show at the Toyota Center can't happen," Harry wrote on the blue-bird app, before stressing, "Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I'm so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all."

Following Harry's announcement, fans couldn't help expressing their disappointment at the canceled concert. "I haven't stopped crying ever since," one lamented on Twitter.

Another cried, "I WOULD RATHER HAVE BEEN STUCK IN TOYOTA CENTER AFTER WATCHING U PERFORM THAN IT BEING CANCELED HAROLD WHYYYY ???" A third echoed the sentiment, "I got fired this week and this is literally the only thing I've been looking forward to. Spent over $500 to be here. And it gets canceled 5 hours before."

His statement came on the heels of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency on Sunday night, ahead of the storm's arrival. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, which hit the state two weeks ago, causing massive damage and claiming the lives of at least 25 people.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to hit the middle of the Texas coast late on Monday, dumping heavy rain on the region.

Schools in Houston were closed on Monday because of the incoming storm.

