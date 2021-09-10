Jonah Hill Posts First Couple Photo With New Girlfriend Sarah Brady

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor first sparked romance rumors with the University of California graduate in August, nearly a year after he called off his engagement to Gianna Santos.

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill is making public his relationship with his new girlfriend. The actor/director has made his romance with Sarah Brady Instagram official by sharing a picture of them as a couple for the first time.

On Thursday, September 9, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star posted the sweet photo showing him smiling next to his girlfriend while they're inside what looks like a restaurant. He sported his signature scruffy beard and a beige hat, while clad in a white shirt.

His lady love, meanwhile, donned a red blouse or dress while wearing her long blonde hair down. Expressing his love for Sarah, Jonah wrote in the caption, "grateful for you @sarahhbrady" along with a heart and heart eye emoji, before turning off the comment.

While Jonah has relatively been keeping his love life private, Sarah is not so shy about their relationship. Prior to Jonah's Instagram picture, she posted on her own page a couple of pictures of her and the actor twinning in matching outfits. "Matching sets with my jojo so stoked for my girl @sofiaamburgey launching @toca.textiles," so she captioned the August 23 post.

Several days ago, she also shared photos and a video from her Big Sur vacation with the Academy Award-nominated actor. In one snap, the pair posed together with the backdrop of the beach. Another featured Jonah in his surfing outfit, while the video showed him walking toward the ocean with a surfboard in his hand. "Fig's adventure weekend," she wrote in the caption.

It's unclear when Jonah and Sarah, who is a graduate of the University of California at San Diego, started getting close to each other, but the two first sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted going RV shopping in Southern California.

The relationship comes almost a year after Jonah called it quits with his former fiancee Gianna Santos. The 37-year-old star proposed to the Violet Grey content manager in October 2019, but they called off their engagement in October 2020.