 
 

Madonna Stuns in Sexy Topless Pics as She Shows Off Her Youthful Physique

Madonna Stuns in Sexy Topless Pics as She Shows Off Her Youthful Physique
Instagram
Celebrity

In one of the photos shared on Instagram, the 63-year-old pop star can be seen posing seductively on her bed wearing a thong, fishnet tights and long silk evening gloves.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna has wowed fans with her recent social media post. Taking to her Instagram account, the "Hung Up" hitmaker let out some sexy topless pictures in which she showed off her youthful physique.

In one of the snaps shared on Thursday, September 9, the 63-year-old could be seen posing seductively on her bed wearing a thong, fishnet tights and long silk evening gloves. She looked incredible in the photo as she gently covered her assets with her arm.

Another snap, meanwhile, showed Madonna flaunting a huge shiny diamond necklace as she stared at the camera. "Fittings are a form of torture," she wrote in the caption along with a shoutout to @tonycassanelli for the paintings that are visible in a few of the images.

  See also...

While many complimented Madonna for her sexy look, some others were busy speculating whether she was trying to find a dress for the Met Gala, which will take place in New York on Monday, September 13. "Looks like she's going to wear her iconic Mackie Oscars dress to the MET," one person commented, before another asked, "Fittings for the Met Gala???!!"

This arrived only a few weeks after Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday. On August 16, the legendary pop star shared on Instagram a series of photos from her birthday celebration. The first picture saw her wearing a sky blue dress and her signature bleached blonde hair.

In a second picture, Madonna posed for the camera as she licked ice cream on a cone with her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams resting his hand on her leg. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Let the Birthday Games Begin."

Madonna's famous pals were quick to send birthday wishes in the comment section. One in particular was Donatella Versace who exclaimed, "Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!!" Kelly Ripa, meanwhile, simply replied, "Happy birthday #iconic."

You can share this post!

Jaheim Busted on Animal Cruelty Charge After Allegedly Starving Dozens of Dogs in New Jersey Home
Related Posts
Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Has 'Message' to DaBaby Following His Homophobic Comments

Madonna Has 'Message' to DaBaby Following His Homophobic Comments

Most Read
'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars
Celebrity

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Summer Walker Laughs at London On Da Track After His Other Baby Mama Calls Him 'Deadbeat' Parent

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Erika Jayne Dubbed 'Shameless' for Wearing Louboutin Shoes in Thirst Trap Amid Legal Woes

Erika Jayne Dubbed 'Shameless' for Wearing Louboutin Shoes in Thirst Trap Amid Legal Woes

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live