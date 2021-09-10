Madonna Stuns in Sexy Topless Pics as She Shows Off Her Youthful Physique

Instagram Celebrity

In one of the photos shared on Instagram, the 63-year-old pop star can be seen posing seductively on her bed wearing a thong, fishnet tights and long silk evening gloves.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has wowed fans with her recent social media post. Taking to her Instagram account, the "Hung Up" hitmaker let out some sexy topless pictures in which she showed off her youthful physique.

In one of the snaps shared on Thursday, September 9, the 63-year-old could be seen posing seductively on her bed wearing a thong, fishnet tights and long silk evening gloves. She looked incredible in the photo as she gently covered her assets with her arm.

Another snap, meanwhile, showed Madonna flaunting a huge shiny diamond necklace as she stared at the camera. "Fittings are a form of torture," she wrote in the caption along with a shoutout to @tonycassanelli for the paintings that are visible in a few of the images.

While many complimented Madonna for her sexy look, some others were busy speculating whether she was trying to find a dress for the Met Gala, which will take place in New York on Monday, September 13. "Looks like she's going to wear her iconic Mackie Oscars dress to the MET," one person commented, before another asked, "Fittings for the Met Gala???!!"

This arrived only a few weeks after Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday. On August 16, the legendary pop star shared on Instagram a series of photos from her birthday celebration. The first picture saw her wearing a sky blue dress and her signature bleached blonde hair.

In a second picture, Madonna posed for the camera as she licked ice cream on a cone with her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams resting his hand on her leg. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Let the Birthday Games Begin."

Madonna's famous pals were quick to send birthday wishes in the comment section. One in particular was Donatella Versace who exclaimed, "Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!!" Kelly Ripa, meanwhile, simply replied, "Happy birthday #iconic."