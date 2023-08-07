Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Cover Images/LISVETT SERRANT Celebrity

Nearly one month after being accused of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend, the 'You People' actor is seen with shaved head and short beard while out and about in Malibu.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill has debuted a dramatic new look. Nearly one month after being accused of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend, the actor known for his portrayal of Ezra in "You People" went public with his hair transformation.

The 39-year-old Hollywood star was caught on camera with a close-cropped hairstyle on Saturday afternoon, August 5. In pictures making their rounds online, he could be seen sporting shaved head and short beard while walking around a parking lot in Malibu.

For the day out, Jonah opted to go with a cozy ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved light blue tee that failed to hide his arm tattoos and tucked it in a pair of loose long brown tailored pants. To complete his outing look, he put on a pair of white canvas slip-on sneakers and a white wrist watch.

"The Wolf of Wall Street" actor appeared to be in good spirits during the day outing. Some of the pictures showed him smiling from ear to ear as he was heading to his car.

Less than one month before, Jonah was alleged to have been emotionally abusive to his former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, throughout their relationship. On July 7, Sarah unleashed a number of text exchanges between them. Along with what appeared to be proof of his abuse, she noted, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

One of the text messages showed Jonah instructing Sarah to remove her photos which displayed her "a** in a thong" from her Instagram page. After letting him know that she did what he asked, he replied, "Good start. You don't seem to get it. But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

After making the claim, Sarah further discussed how she has been healing from the unpleasant experience. She shared, "It's been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I'm sure there's still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

You can share this post!