 
 

Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'

Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Prior to this, the country singer appeared to throw shade at her ex-husband after the pictures hit the web, writing in a now-deleted tweet, 'Best of luck is all I have to say.'

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has reacted to the photos featuring her ex-husband Mike Caussin canoodling with his new woman. In a new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "Whine Down", the country singer talked about how some people sent the pictures to her Instagram DM.

"It was the first time that I had seen him with someone else and that's weird too," she said in the Monday, August 30 episode. "To see the person that you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with now canoodling with this chica."

She continued to say, "It's like, remembering that person wasn't good for you, and that this is all good, it's so hard to even tell yourself that, too, because in the moment, you're like, 'Why wasn't I enough?' "

  See also...

Jana also revealed to guest Chelsea Handler that she wants "to get back out there and date slowly." The 37-year-old singer explained, "It's not because I saw a picture of Mike moving on… I just, I know that I still have a lot of work to do, but I also am open to it."

The "One Tree Hill" alum added, "[I know] I still have a lot of healing to do, but I'm open to dating and finding out who my person is. [I know] that I don't have to be with someone, that I'm okay alone… We all know I like companionship and I'd love to find someone that I can have companionship with."

Prior to this, Jana appeared to throw shade at Mike after the pictures hit the web. Taking to her Twitter account, she shared a quote which read, "Love can happen in a split second. Bondedness can't. That's the thing we learn the hard way. That love is not the end of the story. It's just the first chapter. The next chapters demand that we acknowledge our wounding, clear our emotional debris, strengthen our capacity for attachment, learn how to authentically relate, mature in the deep within."

"Chapter after chapter of refining our ability to meet love with a true heart," the wise words continued. "This is the work of a lifetime. Our opus of opening. How terrifying. How delightful." In a separate tweet, which has since been deleted, Jana wrote, "Best of luck is all I have to say."

You can share this post!

Priyanka Chopra Posts Intimate Photo of Nick Jonas Treating Her Like 'Snack'

London On Da Track Fires Back at Summer Walker: 'Don't Lie'
Related Posts
Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer Calls Out Ex Mike Caussin for 'Being Mean' to Her Amid 'Hard' Divorce

Jana Kramer Calls Out Ex Mike Caussin for 'Being Mean' to Her Amid 'Hard' Divorce

Jana Kramer Fires Back at 'Mean' Trolls for Not Allowing Her Using 'Single Mom' Term

Jana Kramer Fires Back at 'Mean' Trolls for Not Allowing Her Using 'Single Mom' Term

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'