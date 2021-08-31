'Bachelor' Alum Kelley Flanagan Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis in Tearful Video

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing 'some not so good news' in an emotional post, the former contestant of the ABC reality show admits that being tested positive for Lyme disease after feeling 'off so often' is 'a blessing and a curse.'

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Flanagan has opened up about her medical issue. In an emotional video she shared on her social media platform, the former "The Bachelor" contestant revealed that she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

On Monday, August 30, the 29-year-old shared that she had "some not so good news." She began, "I'm pretty honest with you guys about what's going on in my life. I always talk about health and how I just always felt like my body's been so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things."

"I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme," the former reality star told the viewers as she wiped away her tears. She then said that two of her brothers also have it. She continued, "A lot of their symptoms sounded like really similar to me, 'cause I've always had something off since I've been young and really, really had to take care of myself."

Kelley also stated that this might be something she has had for "awhile" but she's not sure. "It's not the end of the world, but it's definitely gonna be a lot of changes," she shared. "And I guess I'm just gonna incorporate you guys in it. Didn't really know how else to do this."

In the caption of her post, Kelley divulged that her body has been "super sensitive" for a long time, which made her undergo testing. "It's a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she wrote of her diagnosis.

Kelley, who is a lawyer, added, "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but I'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this." She then concluded her post as saying, "Love all of you and let's take on this new journey."