London On Da Track Fires Back at Summer Walker: 'Don't Lie'

The rapper and music producer also sets the record straight about his car which Summer said wasn't paid off, writing on Instagram Story, 'That s**t about the truck cute too.'

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - London On Da Track has clapped back at Summer Walker, who claimed that he has been calling and DM-ing people surrounding her now that she has found a new man. Taking to his Instagram account, the rapper/music producer accused his baby mama of lying over the claims.

"S**t so goofy s**t ain't even funny atp n I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain't where it need to be," so he wrote on Monday, August 30. "But da lying s**t gotta stop."

Denying that he tried to reach out to the "CPR" singer, London said, "Calling ?? Dm'in?? Who?? For What?? Post the current receipts if s**t accurate don't lie ...." He also insinuated that he also has moved on, writing, "PLUS My new woman ain't going for no s**t like that."

In a separate post, London also set the record straight about his car which Summer said wasn't paid off. "That s**t about the truck cute too... ima have somebody come get that s**t tomorrow... put the jewelry in the arm rest. I don't want u to have nothing u don't want," he wrote.

"I ain't gon keep playing w u on this internet.... U still making payments on ya a** n titties talking bout a car smh... When me n u both know I can buy 5 teslas," he concluded, adding some laughing and crying face emojis.

London's post was in response to Summer's posts in which she claimed that London, with whom she shares a baby boy together, has been telling people around her to ask them to get her new man away from her. Seemingly referring to her new boyfriend, the R&B star said, "& 'that n***a' has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain't s**t & wouldn't help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f**kin weirdo."

She also asked London to "come get this car" as she insinuated that the music producer hasn't paid the car. "I don't want nothing from you n this s**t ain't even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF," she claimed.