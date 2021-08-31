 
 

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

The Jamaican dancehall star, who is featured on Kanye's 'Ok Ok pt 2' and 'Pure Souls', previously thanked the billionaire MC for choosing her as one of his collaborators.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shenseea has a perfect clapback for haters doubting her talent. Having been accused of trading her soul to be included on Kanye West's new album "Donda", the Jamaican dancehall star responded to the rumors by simply saying, "I'll take that."

On Monday, August 30, the 24-year-old made use of Instagram to let out pictures of her showing off her butts in a black bikini. She captioned the post, "Can't say I sell my p***y so they said I sold my soul. I'll take it."

Shenseea's post has since garnered positive reactions from her famous pals. One in particular was Megan Thee Stallion who left some heart-eyed emojis. While Busta Rhymes simply gushed "Queen," supermodel Winnie Harlow raved, "Who God bless no man can curse."

The post arrived just one day after Shenseea thanked Kanye publicly for choosing her to be one of his "Donda" collaborators. Sharing videos of her listening to "Ok Ok pt 2" and "Pure Souls", she first wrote, "People will SAY they support me but SHOWING that support is what counts!"

"@kanyewest I can't thank you enough for it all! The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc... You could've picked any other female artiste but you chose ME!" the singer went on noting. "As you said 'This is only the beginning' #DONDA not 1 but TWO songs on this amazing album. God is great. I know the caribbean proud a me!! Which is your fav?? 1 or 2????"

Aside from Shenseea, "DONDA" includes verses from Syleena Johnson, Francis and the Lights, Jay-Z, Vory, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott (II), Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Stalone, Tony Williams and Conway The Machine. The LOX, Jay Electronica, Swizz Beatz, Roddy Ricch, KayCyy, Westside Gunn and Ty Dolla $ign were also featured on the album.

Controversial artists such as Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, meanwhile, were featured on "Jail pt 2". While Marilyn has been sued by four women of sexual assault, DaBaby sparked backlash following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival in July.

