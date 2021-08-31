 
 

Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Pregnant With Fourth Baby 9 Months After Third Child's Arrival

Briana Culberson's husband Ryan Culberson announces that they are expecting their baby No. 4 with a picture of safety pins representing each member of their growing family.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Briana Culberson is going to have a new addition to her growing family. Less than a year after giving birth to her third child, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Vicki Gunvalson is currently expecting her baby No. 4 with her husband Ryan Gunvalson.

Announcing the exciting news was Ryan on his Instagram page. On Sunday, August 29, he shared a photo of safety pins representing each member of his family. The pink pin, which was supposed to be pregnant Briana, was shown with a mini green pin inside of it.

"The grand finale coming March!" Ryan captioned his post. Seemingly excited for the news, his mother-in-law Vicki liked his post. Last year, Ryan also used a similar safety pin image to announce his wife's third pregnancy as he wrote on his Instagram Story, "Worked for Hanks announcement so why not again."

The pregnancy news came nine months after Briana and Ryan welcomed their third child, son Hank Ryan. In November 2020, the 37-year-old dad shared on his Instagram account a picture of himself cutting the umbilical cord at the hospital. In the caption, he wrote, "At 9:37 AM I cut a cord! Mom and son are doing amazing! I'm pumped!!!"

Vicki then shared her warm wishes following the arrival of her grandson. "Congratulations Briana and Ryan on the birth of your beautiful baby boy. #3, #my3sons #grandsonsrock #Briana," the Bravo star penned at the time.

Earlier this month, Vicky posted a series of sweet photos of her grandsons on her Instagram page. The three little boys could be seen wearing matching black shirts as they posed for the camera.

Showing her love for the boys, Vicky gushed in her caption, "Look at my beautiful 3 grandsons and how fast they are growing up. Troy will be 9 in September, Owen just turned 7 and Hank is 9 months." The former star of "RHOC" then said, "I love them to the moon and back. #myworld #mygrandons #nana #imissthem."

