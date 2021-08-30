 
 

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo makes a triumphant return on this week's Billboard 200 chart. Her album "Sour" reclaims No. 1 position with 133,000 equivalent album units earned according to MCR data, thanks to its vinyl LP release on August 20.

Of the number, album sales comprise 84,000. Vinyl LP sales equal to 76,000 of that figure, marking the second-largest sales week for a vinyl album since MRC Data began electronically tracking sales in 1991. Meanwhile, SEA units comprise 48,000 and 1000 units are in the form of TEA units.

Back to the chart, Trippie Redd's "Trip at Knight" bows at No. 2 after earning 81,000 equivalent album units. It is the rapper's sixth Top 5-charting album, joining "Pegasus" (No. 2 in 2020), "A Love Letter to You 4" (No. 1, 2019), "I" (No. 3, 2019), "A Love Letter to You 3" (No. 3, 2018) and "Life's a Trip" (No. 4, 2018).

Meanwhile, Rod Wave's "SoulFly" flies so high as it jumps from No. 38 to No. 3 with 62,000 equivalent album units. The jump is thanks to the album's deluxe reissue on Augus 20 with nine additional tracks. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" trails behind at No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units.

Lorde's "Solar Power" debuts at No. 5 after earning 56,000 equivalent album units, marking the singer's third Top 5 effort after "Melodrama" and "Pure Heroine". At No. 6 is Billie Eilish's former leader "Happier Than Ever" that dips 5 rangs with 49,000 equivalent album units earned. Also slipping down this week is The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love" that falls from No. 4 to No. 7 with 48,000 units.

Korean group TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" re-enters Billboard 200 chart at No. 8 with 47,000 equivalent album units earned from a deluxe reissue on August 20. At No. 9 is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that falls from No. 5 to No. 9 with 42,000 equivalent album units.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Aaliyah's 1996 sophomore album "One in a Million". The album reaches the Top 10 for the first time after being reissued on August 20, earning 26,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (133,000 units)
  2. "Trip at Knight" - Trippie Redd (81,000 units)
  3. "SoulFly" - Rod Wave (62,000 units)
  4. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (57,000 units)
  5. "Solar Power" - Lorde (56,000 units)
  6. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (49,000 units)
  7. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (47,000 units)
  8. "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" - TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) (47,000 units)
  9. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (42,000 units)
  10. "One in a Million" - Aaliyah (26,000 units)

