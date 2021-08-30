SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beat Box' spitter is wanted for questioning in Dallas, Texas as authorities believe that the 19-year-old is rapping about a 2020 homicide on the song 'Again'.

AceShowbiz - SpotemGottem just couldn't seem to stay out of trouble. The "Beat Box" hitmaker is currently a wanted man in Dallas, Texas in connection to a 2020 homicide of a man named Reginald Agnew Jr.

Agnew was shot and killed when he was in the city to attend a party at a local venue called Club Tropics, according to Detective Patty Belew. So far, police have no leads in the murder, but they now want to question SpotemGottem as they believe that he brags about the murder in a video for his song "Again", which he uploaded on the social media site, Triller.

"That is very bold," Detective Belew told Fox News 4 about the 19-year-old rapper's possible confession on the song. "You know that is like stepping like 'hey we did this and the police don't even know who did it and we're going to get away with murdering this young man.' "

Just last month, SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm/accessory after the fact. On July 15, he was found by police inside of his Aventura hotel room laying on the bed with an AK-47 on his lap.

At the time, Marshals entered his hotel room, located at the hotel at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, with an arrest warrant for a case in June, where the hip-hop artist allegedly was in a car with several friends when they broke the gate at a parking garage located near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. The young emcee reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic weapon at a person who tried to stop the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

He, however, was released after he was granted an $18,500 bond.

Back in 2017, the Florida-born rapper was also arrested and charged with grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon in Duval County. He was arrested with Chaddrick Daniels when the two were traveling in a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Sandlake Drive in the World Golf Village.