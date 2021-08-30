 
 

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

While the 'Masterpiece' spitter performs 'Live Show Killa' on a fence, the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper entertains the Baton Rouge crowds with his hit single 'Drip Too Hard'.

  Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nothing can stop DaBaby and Lil Baby from performing their music. Despite news that Hurricane Ida was predicted to hit Louisiana land on Sunday, August 29, the two hip-hop stars managed to heat up Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s Boosie Bash on Saturday, August 28.

Dababy pumped energy into the Baton Rouge show, which took place at the A.W. Mumford Stadium, by performing "Live Show Killa" on a fence. He even took to Instagram to share a video of him rapping near the packed crowds. "#LiveShowKillerrrrr," he captioned it. "Had fun w/ y'all BR #BoosieBash."

Lil Baby, meanwhile, entertained the audience with his hit single "Drip Too Hard" with Boosie vibing out next to him on the stage. He also performed his and 42 Dugg's collaboration single, "We Paid".

Ahead of the show, Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards warned residents that Hurricane Ida was approaching the state. "Let's use the limited time we have to prepare for Hurricane #Ida. This storm will be serious and we have until nightfall tomorrow to make sure that we're in the best position possible once the storm is here. Be smart, be prepared and be safe," so read the announcement shared on Instagram.

Also warning about the hurricane was East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom. In a Saturday morning meeting with the press, Sharon stressed, "This is a very dangerous storm and … it will possibly bring life-threatening impacts… It's a powerful storm."

Despite the caution, Boosie refused to cancel his show as he informed fans that Boosie Bash was still happening. "World, the Boosie Bash is still on," he said in an Instagram video. "No cancellations, we still on. Beautiful day, we still on. Just talked to Lil Baby, just talked to DaBaby, they finna get on the jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y'all better bring y'all a**."

