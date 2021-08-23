 
 

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Music

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay arrives at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chartwith their latest studio album, 'Good Things' after earning 33,000 equivalent album units this week.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish continues to reign Billboard 200 album chart with "Happier Than Ever". The singer's latest album stays atop the chart for a third straight week after 60,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 19, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 36,000 which is equaling 49.6 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. As for album sales, it comprise 23,000, making "Happier Than Ever" the top-selling album of the week. TEA units, meanwhile, are less than 1,000.

Back to the chart, Doja Cat's "Planet Her" ascends from No. 5 to No. 2 with 59,000 equivalent album units. Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour", meanwhile, falls from No. 2 to No. 3 after earning 57,000 equivalent album units. The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 52,000 units.

Occupying No. 5 is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that rises from No.6 to No. 5 with 43,000 equivalent album units. At No. 6 is newcomer Dan + Shay, who arrives at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with their latest studio album, "Good Things". The duo's new album earns 33,000 equivalent album units earned in its debut week. Trailing behind is rap duo $uicideboy$'s "Long Term Effects of Suffering" that bows at No. 7 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's "The Voice of the Heroes" stays steady at No. 8 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned. The Killers scores their seventh top 10 effort with new album "Pressure Machine" that logs at No. 9 with 26,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out this week's Top 10 is Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" that dips one rang from No. 9 to No. 10 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (60,000 units)
  2. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (59,000 units)
  3. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (57,000 units)
  4. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (52,000 units)
  5. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (43,000 units)
  6. "Good Things" - Dan + Shay (33,000 units)
  7. "Long Term Effects of Suffering" - $uicideboy$ (32,000 units)
  8. "The Voice of the Heroes" - Lil Baby and Lil Durk (28,000 units)
  9. "Pressure Machine" - The Killers (26,000 units)
  10. "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (26,000 units)

