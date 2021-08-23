 
 

'Eternals' Star Barry Keoghan Rushed to Hospital With Serious Facial Injuries After Assault

'Eternals' Star Barry Keoghan Rushed to Hospital With Serious Facial Injuries After Assault
The Martin depicter in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' is taken to Galway University Hospital by an ambulance at around 3:30 A.M. to be treated for his injuries including 'cuts to his face.'

  Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan has been hospitalized. The "Eternals" actor was rushed to a hospital in Ireland after he had a medical emergency following an assault that left him with serious facial injuries.

The 28-year-old actor, who is set to star in Marvel's "Eternals" this year alongside Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie as well as in DC's "The Batman", was briefly hospitalized at Galway University Hospital on Saturday night, August 21. According to the Sunday World, he was "rushed by ambulance" to the hospital where he was "treated for injuries, including cuts to his face and later released."

Of the assault, police officers said they were contacted around 3:30 A.M. local time. The authorities also explained that Barry has not filed a complaint and no arrests have been made.

"Gardai did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City after 3:30 A.M.," a Garda spokesperson stated. "An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Earlier in the day, Barry was spotted at MP Walsh bar on Dominick Street. "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" actor had been seen at a pub and had taken pictures with a local hairdresser as well. "He was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad," revealed a local eyewitness.

"It was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city," the eyewitness claimed. "But no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet."

Barry is set to appear this November in "Eternals" as Druig, part of a race of immortal beings that have secretly guided humanity and protected them from a group of monsters known as The Deviants. He will also appear next spring in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" as Gotham City police officer Stanley Merkel.

