 
 

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked
Instagram
TV

The 40-year-old HGTV personality reportedly demands the show's production company to remove those staffers from working on his spin-off series, 'Flipping 101'.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tarek El Moussa is pissed that a story about his fight with Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) on the "Flip or Flop" set leaked online. Believing that someone who worked that day shared information about his rant against his ex-wife, the HGTV personality reportedly fired some of his crew members.

The 40-year-old reality star demanded the show's production company to kick those workers from his spin-off series, "Flipping 101". Sources further informed TMZ that the production company has "shifted some workers around" as he previously requested.

A source close to Tarek, however, claimed that the crew changes were more about him and fiancee Heather Rae Young instead of what happened between him and Christina. The new couple allegedly wants to work with those whom they can trust to keep spoilers of their upcoming wedding.

The verbal altercation between Tarek and Christina took place on July 14. At that time, the father of two reportedly compared her to his "hotter" and "richer" fiancee Heather.

  See also...

Production sources told TMZ that Tarek boasted about bringing Christina to the place where she is now. "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning... The world knows you're crazy!" he allegedly shouted at her.

The dispute occurred because Tarek was reportedly concerned about the safety of their children, Taylor Reese and son Brayden James, after Christina admitted to smoking toad venom. He, however, was unveiled to have regretted his action.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," a source told PEOPLE later that month. "They're exes who share a history and children and ... But outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

While Tarek has moved on with Heather, Christina is now dating a new man named Joshua Hall following her divorce from Ant Anstead. In July, she shared a photo of her and her new beau on Instagram, saying that she feels "lucky enough" to be with him.

You can share this post!

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week
Related Posts
Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'

Tarek El Moussa Cheers to 2nd Anniversary With Heather Rae Young After Christina Haack On-Set Fight

Tarek El Moussa Cheers to 2nd Anniversary With Heather Rae Young After Christina Haack On-Set Fight

Tarek El Moussa Regrets Lashing Out at Ex Christina Haack on 'Flip or Flop' Set

Tarek El Moussa Regrets Lashing Out at Ex Christina Haack on 'Flip or Flop' Set

Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Heather Rae Young 's New Hip Tattoo

Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Heather Rae Young 's New Hip Tattoo

Most Read
Briana Thomas Sues 'The Young and the Restless' Showrunner for Alleged Sexual Harassment
TV

Briana Thomas Sues 'The Young and the Restless' Showrunner for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show

Fans Are Not Convinced That 'Sister Wives' Isn't Fake Despite Jenelle Brown's Clarification

Fans Are Not Convinced That 'Sister Wives' Isn't Fake Despite Jenelle Brown's Clarification

'Selena: The Series' Lawsuit Launched by Movie Producer Given the Go-Ahead by Judge

'Selena: The Series' Lawsuit Launched by Movie Producer Given the Go-Ahead by Judge

Eminem to Get Digital De-Aging Treatment for Teen Role in 50 Cent's 'Black Mafia Family'

Eminem to Get Digital De-Aging Treatment for Teen Role in 50 Cent's 'Black Mafia Family'

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

'The English Patient' Gets TV Series

'The English Patient' Gets TV Series

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Josh Duhamel and Renee Zellweger Set for True-Crime Show, Hank Azaria Cast in Uber Series

Josh Duhamel and Renee Zellweger Set for True-Crime Show, Hank Azaria Cast in Uber Series

'The Boys' Spin-Off Described as 'Part College Show, Part Hunger Games'

'The Boys' Spin-Off Described as 'Part College Show, Part Hunger Games'

'Ted Lasso' Bosses Send Cookies to Ryan Reynolds After 'Legal Threat' Over Wrexham AFC Joke

'Ted Lasso' Bosses Send Cookies to Ryan Reynolds After 'Legal Threat' Over Wrexham AFC Joke

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked