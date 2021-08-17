Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Instagram Music

Having become the first female to sign with Duars Entertainment and AMSI, the former Fifth Harmony member works with producers Luny Tunes, Dimelo Flow and Mr. NaisGai on the record.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke is to release a Spanish-language album after becoming the first female to sign with indie labels Duars Entertainment and AMSI.

The Mexican-American pop star is working with producers Luny Tunes, Dimelo Flow, and Mr. NaisGai on the double-label project, according to Billboard.

The new album will feature a string of Latino guests, possibly including Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and Anuel AA, who are all represented by entertainment attorney and AMSI founder Simran A. Singh, who was introduced to Brooke by late Hispanic superstar Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla.

"We began working and I said, 'What do you think about doing a Spanish album?' " Singh tells the outlet. "She said she'd love to and we instantly clicked."

Brooke herself shared her excitement over the upcoming record through an Instagram post. On Monday, August 16, she posted, "Hey guys, I'm at the airport heading to [double question marks] so I can finish up my debut album but I just had to share this with you."

"I am honored and SO HAPPY to share that I am being represented by the best - Simran Singh, Eric Duars, and William Bracey," the 28-year-old continued spilling. "I have been secretly working on my debut album for the past 6 months and it's been magical."

"It is the best music I have ever created and I can't wait to share it with you all. I'll be performing during the week of @LatinBillboards on September 21st along with a few other talented artists. May there be a special blessing to all of the amazing souls who've helped my dream happen," she went on to express her gratitude. "LET'S GO!!!!"